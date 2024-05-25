ATC grants post-arrest bail to PTI’s Amir Mughal

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Masood Mughal, who was arrested and booked under terrorism charges in Karachi Company police station, ARY News reported.

As per details, Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra approved the bail against a surety bond of Rs 50,000. Amir Masood Ghulam’s counsel, Ali Bukhari Advocate, appeared before the anti-terrorism court.

Earlier, the anti-encroachment team of Capital Development Authority (CDA) carried out an encroachment operation at the head office of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

According to the details, the anti-encroachment team, accompanied by the district administration, has reached and sealed the PTI head office located at Sector G8/4.

Read More: PTI headquarters partially demolished, office sealed in encroachment operation

Heavy machinery along with police personnel were deployed outside the PTI central office, meanwhile, the CDA officials stated that the illegal constructions of offices belonging to political parties are being demolished.

The plot on which the PTI office is established is under scrutiny, as it is allotted to an individual named Sartaj Ali.

However, significant encroachments have been made by occupying adjacent land, including the construction of an additional floor in violation of building by-laws.

Following the encroachment operation at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head office, the capital police issued arrest orders for the party members resisting the operation.