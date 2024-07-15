PTI’s anti-state agenda behind govt’s decision to ban party: Talal

LAHORE: PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on Monday castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for pursuing anti-state agenda as he backed the federal government’s decision to ban the Imran Khan-founded party, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Talal pointed out that there are certain restrictions on political activities within the Constitution of Pakistan, noting that the government would send a reference to Supreme Court to ban PTI.

Chaudhry claimed that the PTI’s actions have weakened Pakistan and that the government’s move is a response to the party’s anti-state activities. He acknowledged that the decision may face criticism but maintained that the PML-N has always acted in accordance with the law and the constitution.

He further said that the Imran Khan-founded party has left the government with no choice. “This decision is difficult for any political party, but PTI has forced our hand,” Chaudhry added.

The PML-N leader emphasised that anyone opposing the state will be held accountable and that the government will not tolerate any anti-state activities. He expressed hope that justice will be served through the Supreme Court’s decision.

Talal Chaudhry also said that only those political parties without a military wing can engage in politics in Pakistan.

He further accused the PTI of working with enemy forces to weaken the state, saying, “The reference will include all evidence that PTI is weakening Pakistan.”

The presser came as the federal government announced its plans to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and seek Article 6 proceedings against its founder Imran Khan, ex-president Dr Arif Alvi, and former deputy NA speaker Qasim Suri.

The announcement came following the relief given to the party by the top court in the reserved seats case as well as to the party founder Imran Khan in the Iddat case.

Addressing a presser, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the country could not move forward with the Imran Khan-founded party’s existence.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher case as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

The minister added: “We are going to impose a ban on PTI and we believe that Article 17 of the Constitution gives the government the right to ban political parties, and the matter will be referred to the Supreme Court.”