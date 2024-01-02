PTI’s Asad Qaiser calls for ‘free and fair’ elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on Tuesday called for ‘free and fair’ elections in the country, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Asad Qaiser urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to play a more effective role in ensuring the ‘free and fair’ polls in the country.

He termed the election commission’s role during the upcoming general election 2024 as ‘worst’, stating that the electoral watchdog should play its role as a neutral institution.

“Such elections will not bring stability but things will get worse in Pakistan,” Qaiser asserted, he accused the ECP of “supporting” a political party, and stated that, despite the pre-poll rigging tactics, PTI will win the upcoming elections.”

He highlighted that the propaganda campaign of the PML-N’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will eventually fail, asserting that the PML-N leadership should not use tactics for personal grudges.

Asad Qaiser claimed that the PTI is still popular among the people, alleging that the opposition is playing dirty tactics to ‘rule out’ the senior leadership of PTI from the general election contest.

Qaiser expressed optimism related to the general election 2024 and stated that despite all the rigging tactics by the opposition, PTI will sweep the general election.