PTI’s Asad Qaiser contacts Achakzai over ‘rigging’ in elections

PESHAWAR: In continuation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) efforts to form a multi-party alliance against ‘rigging’ in the elections, former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser spoke to Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, ARY News reported.

According to details, in a telephonic conversation with the PkMAP Chief, Asad Qaiser requested for a meeting to convey the PTI founder’s message. The sources said that a meeting between PkMAP and PTI delegations would be held soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that on directives of Imran Khan, the PTI leadership is mulling gathering all political parties except Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) against ‘rigging’ in the elections.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP, or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, independent candidates have managed to win 101 seats. It is worth mentioning that out of these 101 independent candidates, 92 are supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while nine are general independent candidates.

PML-N is in the second position with 75 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats. The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, and PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI founder Imran Khan brushed off the possibility of forming a coalition government with PPP, PML-N, or MQM-P.