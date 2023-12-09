PTI’s Asad Qaiser re-arrested after getting bail

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser was rearrested after securing bail from the district and sessions court in Mardan on Saturday, ARY News reported.

On Saturday, the district and sessions court in Mardan granted him bail in the May 9 case against surety bonds of Rs90,000.

However, following his release, Swabi police rearrested him under MPO.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3.

The ACE booked Mr Qaiser over his alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Swabi’s Gajju Khan Medical College.