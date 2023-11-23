PTI’s Asad Qaiser re-arrested in another case

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has been re-arrested by Charsadda police, ARY News reported.

As per details, police have arrested former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a vandalism case and took him to Charsadda under strict security measures.

Earlier today, an anti-corruption court in Abbottabad on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in a corruption case.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3.

The ACE booked Mr Qaiser over his alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Swabi’s Gajju Khan Medical College.

The FIR said Mr Asad along with four employees of the health department caused a loss of millions of rupees to the exchequer through corruption in the purchase of equipment for the GKMC during the last PTI government.

The former NA speaker was elected twice from a National Assembly and provincial assembly constituency each. He became the speaker of the provincial assembly after the 2013 general elections, while victory in the 2018 polls led him to the office of the NA speaker.

The arrest came as another setback for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is already embroiled in legal battles as its top leadership remains behind bars.