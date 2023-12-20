18.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PTI’s Asad Qaiser released from Mardan Jail

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has been released from the central jail in Mardan, ARY News reported.

As per details, Asad Qaiser was released after Deputy Commissioner of Swabi took back the 3 MPO order on the direction of Peshawar High Court.

The PTI leader was in jail under 3MPO from November 24 despite his bail in May 9 violence case.

On December 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser was rearrested after securing bail from the district and sessions court in Mardan on.

Prior to this, the district and sessions court in Mardan granted him bail in the May 9 case against surety bonds of Rs90,000.

However, following his release, Swabi police rearrested him under MPO.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3.

The ACE booked Mr Qaiser over his alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Swabi’s Gajju Khan Medical College.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.