PTI’s Barrister Gohar to take action against violators of party discipline

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that party founder Imran Khan issued instructions to end internal differences, vowing to take stern action against anyone who violates party discipline, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News exclusively, Barrister Gohar Khan said the alliance with the PTI-Nazriyati was made after consultation with the founder. “The reports of seeking an explanation by the founder from me after this decision are baseless,” he added.

He said that at the same time the alliance were under consideration with many parties but the final decision was taken in consultation with the founder, Core Committee and Apex Committee of the party.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the PTI also have plan “C” and disclose it when the time comes.

He said that Zulfi Bukhari is not contesting the elections on directives of the PTI founder. “The PTI founder has assigned Zulfi Bukhari with other responsibilities of the party abroad,” the Chairman added.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that Zulfi Bukhari is an asset of the party, adding that initially he was given the party ticket but later, he withdrew from the elections on instructions of the PTI founder.

“Zulfi Bukhari has been told nominate a person of his chose for the contest the election from the constituency,” Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said.

He added that Zulfi Bukhari while declining down the offer said the party can nominate whoever it wants from the constituency.

Earlier, the PTI Chairman ruled out possibility of a ‘potential ban’ on party following Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict that upheld the Dec 22 decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) depriving PTI of its iconic symbol — ‘bat’.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Khabbar’, the senior lawyer said that now the PTI has been stripped of its iconic symbol – bat, it doesn’t mean that the party has been dissolved, reiterating to file review petition in Supreme Court against its verdict.