PTI's Barrister Gohar welcomes PM's offer of dialogue

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Chairman Barrister Gohar has welcomed the prime minister’s offer of dialogue adding that the political talks are the solution of political problems.

Talking here PTI leader said that there is the need of political tolerance and dialogu and not confrontation.

The opposition party’s leader called for serious beginning of the dialogue. “Ban over meetings with the PTI’s founder in jail has been a matter of concern,” he said.

“We request for allowing the family’s meeting with the party’s founder, this will improve the political environment,” Barrister Gohar said.

“In the politics no one can be minussed,” PTI leader remarked. “Sending opponents to jails is not a democratic behaviour”, he said. “There is the need of political tolerance and dialogu, it is not the time of confrontation”.

He called the ceasefire in Middle East is a welcome development adding that the peace in the region has been a success for the entire world.

“Hopefully, the ceasefire and peace will lay the foundation of the independent state of Palestine,” he added.