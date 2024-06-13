PTI’s central secretariat de-sealed in Islamabad

The Central Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was reopened on Thursday following Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders.

IHC Justice Aijaz Ishaq handed over the orders for de-sealing PTI’s central secretariat to the court bailiff during a hearing of contempt of court.

The IHC over a week ago had ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to immediately de-seal PTI’s central secretariat in the federal capital.

Accepting the PTI’s plea, the court noted that the authority had not issued any notice prior to the order to seal the party’s secretariat.

It added that the CDA had neither sent the order to seal the office to the party, nor its copy.

The CDA had partly demolished the secretariat before sealing it on May 24, saying it had been built in violation of the building bylaw.

As part of an anti-encroachment operation, a portion of the PTI headquarters was demolished, while the political party’s office was sealed, earlier this month.

As per the CDA officials’ statement, a large-scale encroachment was established by occupying land adjacent to the plot.

Despite several warnings and notices, including ones issued on November 19, 2020, February 22, 2021, June 14, 2022, and September 4, 2023, the violations were not addressed, while on May 10, 2024, the CDA issued orders to seal the plot, the CDA spokesperson added.

Asked about the operation, CDA had claimed that it was part of a campaign against encroachment in the capital and was being carried out without any discrimination.