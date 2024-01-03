PTI’s Eman Tahir arrested from outside PHC

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Eman Tahir, has been arrested from outside Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader – who had been in hiding since the May 9 events – had arrived at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to obtain transit bail.

The court granted Eman Tahir bail and ordered her to submit surety bonds worth Rs200,000. However, as soon as she exited the court, she was arrested by the Peshawar police.

She is the daughter of Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq, a former PTI member of national assembly (MNA) from Attock.

May 9 riots

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests staged by PTI workers.