PTI’s Faisal Javed offloaded from Saudi Arabia-bound flight

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed was offloaded from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight despite having permission from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to travel for Umrah, ARY News reported.

The PHC had earlier directed the relevant authorities to temporarily remove Javed’s name from the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) and Exit Control List (ECL).

Javed was scheduled to depart for Umrah at 3 pm, but was stopped at the airport. Despite showing the court order, airport authorities refused to let him board the flight. Javed alleged that the government failed to remove his name from the list despite the court’s order.

Javed’s lawyer, Advocate Alam Khan Adenzai, had argued in court that his client’s name was included in the PNIL without justification, preventing him from traveling for Umrah.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Asad Qaiser, Sheikh Rasheed, Faisal Javed, were acquitted in a case related to violating Section 144.

The case was filed on August 20, 2022, at the Aabpara Police Station, accusing the former Prime Minister and his party members of violating Section 144 imposed by the authorities.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood announced the decision after reviewing the acquittal plea and acquitted Saifullah Niazi, Sadaqat Abbasi, and Ali Nawaz.