PTI’s ‘foreign funded agenda’ will not be tolerated: Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI: PML-N senior leader Hanif Abbasi lashed out at PTI stating that they use X (formerly Twitter) to spread misinformation and attempt to damage Pakistan’s diplomatic relations, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Rawalpindi, Hanif Abbasi warned against foreign interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs, stating that the country will defend itself if necessary.

Abbasi rejected propaganda and fake news, emphasizing that Pakistan will not tolerate any attempts to destabilize the country through misinformation

The PML-N leader has expressed concerns over the escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Abbasi stated that Afghanistan is openly challenging Pakistan, and this is being done under a well-planned strategy.

Abbasi further emphasized that Pakistan is being tested on the model of Iraq and Syria. He warned that attempts are being made to establish a militia-style government in Pakistan, similar to the ones in Iraq and Syria.

He categorically stated that if a militia-style government is established in Pakistan, no house, factory, or institution will be safe. He accused the BLA, and Khawarij of attempting to gain control through such means.

Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s economic progress, citing the country’s significant increase in foreign remittances, which have reached $21.70 billion. He also noted that the current account deficit has turned into a surplus for the first time in 10 years.

He pointed out that IT exports and foreign investment in Pakistan have increased, indicating a positive trend in the country’s economy.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar categorically stated on Saturday that the events of May 9 are unpardonable and will not be compromised or forgiven due to ongoing negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The minister stressed that overlooking PTI’s anti-state activities would be tantamount to opening the gates of jails (and releasing the culprits). Letting PTI’s anti-state activities go unpunished would render the country’s jails meaningless. While acknowledging the seriousness of the crimes, the government is negotiating with PTI to prioritize national stability.