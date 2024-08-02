PTI’s founding member shot dead in Lahore

LAHORE: A founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and owner of a private hospital was shot dead outside the mosque in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a target killing incident was reported in Lahore, in which some unidentified individuals arrived in a vehicle and shot dead Dr. Shahid Siddique, founder member of PTI and owner of a private hospital, after Friday prayer.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the PTI leader was targeted outside Khizra Mosque just after the Friday prayers in Valencia Town, while the unidentified accused manage to flee the scene after murdering Shahid Siddiqui.

Officials stated that at the time of the shooting, his son and driver were also with him, but they remained safe, meanwhile, Dr. Siddiqui suffered with four bullets and died while being transporting to the nearest hospital.

The police have collected evidence from the scene and initiated investigation to the case, According to Punjab Police spokesperson, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an order to arrest the accused immediately.

It is worth mentioning here that PTI leader had a residence in Johar Town and Valencia Town, Lahore.