PTI’s Islamabad sit-in: IHC issues notice to Capital admin

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notice to the Islamabad administration for not issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) to PTI for its sit-in, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moved to court after the government rejected PTI’s sit-in request. PTI had sought permission to organise the sit-in between G-9 and H-9 sectors on Srinagar Highway.

IHC judge Justice Aamer Farooq today took Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition against the non-issuance of the NOC.

At the outset of the hearing today, the PTI lawyer told the court that federal government “deliberately” delaying the NOC matter for Islamabad sit-in and rally.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC directed the relevant officials of the Islamabad administration to appear before it tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that Capital administration rejected an application of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a public rally and sit-in in federal capital.

The administration rejected PTI’s NOC application and issued a new letter to the party regarding the public rally and sit-in planned in Islamabad.

The district administration, in a letter, asked PTI to satisfy the administration in writing, adding that the party had violated the NOC that was provided to it on May 25.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) kicked off its long march under the leadership of chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on last Friday.

The PTI chief has been marching toward Islamabad to force the incumbent government to announce a date for early elections. The march will enter federal capital on Nov 11.

