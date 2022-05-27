PTI’s long march: Case registered against lawyers in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has registered a case against unidentified lawyers in Lahore in connection with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march on May 25, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a case has been registered against unidentified lawyers in Lahore under Section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The case was registered at Islampura police station on the complaint of Punjab police.

The case was registered for section of attempted murder against police. PTI leader Zubair Niazi has also been named in the case. The police can now arrest any lawyer on suspicion under the registered case.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan addressed the Lahore Bar Council on May 18. “We reject regime change through US conspiracy,” Khan had said, adding that he would not accept US slavery at any cost.

The former premier reiterated that the US had imposed corrupt politicians and looters on Pakistan which is not acceptable to PTI. He alleged that an “imported government” will make all efforts to abolish cases against Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

