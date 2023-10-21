PTI’s Mehmood-ur-Rasheed’s judicial remand extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, ARY News reported.

As per details, the judicial remand was extended in connection with the vandalism at PML-N office in Model Town case.

The ATC extended the judicial remand for 14 days and ordered to present Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on November 4.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan was rearrested shortly after the anti-terrorism court discharged her in the Askari Tower attack case.

As per details, the PTI activist was rearrested from the court premises in another case related to vandalizing the PML-N office.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) earlier issued the release order of the PTI activist Sanam Javed.

The PTI activist, who was allegedly involved in creating a law-and-order disturbance and attacking Jinnah House following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan on May 9, was arrested outside the prison.

The ATC issued release orders after the approval of the surety bonds in the case. Sanam Javed was granted bail in the May 9 riots case.