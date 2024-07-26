PTI’s ‘Neeli Pari’ sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Aneela Riaz to jail on judicial remand.

Police presented Aneela Riaz, who is also known as Neeli Pari, before the judicial magistrate and sought physical remand of the PTI activist.

The court sent Aneela Riaz to jail on judicial remand by rejecting the police request of physical remand.

Lahore Police on Thursday arrested PTI activist Aneela Riaz Jutt alias Neeli Parri for assaulting stage artist Tahir Anjum in front of the Punjab Assembly.

The arrest comes a day after police registered a case against Aneela Riaz, also known as Neeli Pari, following a complaint by comedian Tahir Anjum, who accused her of physical assault.

The incident occurred outside Punjab Assembly where PTI was holding a ‘symbolic hunger strike’ against incarceration of party founder Imran Khan.

The PTI worker stopped the PML-N cultural wing leader’s vehicle outside the assembly and started beating him.

In the footage – available with ARY News, PTI’s Neeli Pari can be seen slapping PML-N’s Tahir Anjum, who was then rescued by party workers.