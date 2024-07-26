web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

PTI’s ‘Neeli Pari’ sent to jail on judicial remand

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Aneela Riaz to jail on judicial remand.

Police presented Aneela Riaz, who is also known as Neeli Pari, before the judicial magistrate and sought physical remand of the PTI activist.

The court sent Aneela Riaz to jail on judicial remand by rejecting the police request of physical remand.

Lahore Police on Thursday arrested PTI activist Aneela Riaz Jutt alias Neeli Parri for assaulting stage artist Tahir Anjum in front of the Punjab Assembly.

The arrest comes a day after police registered a case against Aneela Riaz, also known as Neeli Pari, following a complaint by comedian Tahir Anjum, who accused her of physical assault.

The incident occurred outside Punjab Assembly where PTI was holding a ‘symbolic hunger strike’ against incarceration of party founder Imran Khan.

The PTI worker stopped the PML-N cultural wing leader’s vehicle outside the assembly and started beating him.

In the footage – available with ARY News, PTI’s Neeli Pari can be seen slapping PML-N’s Tahir Anjum, who was then rescued by party workers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.