PTI’s Omar Ayub condemns ‘raid’ on Mahmood Achakzai’s residence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan on Monday condemned ‘raid’ on their candidate for presidential election Mahmood Achakzai’s residence, ARY News reported.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) President Mehmood Khan Achakzai earlier claimed that his Quetta residence was ‘raided’ by the city administration.

Expressing his views in National Assembly, Omar Ayub said that the house of Mahmood Khan Achakzai was raided. He condemned the raid saying that a resolution would be moved against the raid on Achakzai’s residence.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman also condemned the incident saying that he came to know about the ‘raid’ earlier today. He appealed PM elect Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti to take action against the incident.

Speaking in National Assembly on point of order, Achakzai urged all political groups to collaborate in addressing the numerous challenges facing the nation and guiding it through the crisis.

He said that Parliament should have more power and be the main center of authority. He also highlighted that the country’s constitution brought the people together nationwide and its sanctity must be ensured.

It is pertinent to mention here that the presidential election will be held on March 9 between PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Mehmood Khan Achakzai.