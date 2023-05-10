PTI’s Omer Sarfraz Cheema arrested from Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema has been taken into custody from his Lahore residence in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the family of the PTI leader, ‘unknown’ men in plain clothes took Omer Sarfraz Cheema into custody.

They did not inform on which charges they took Omer Sarfaraz Cheema into custody, the family added.

Protests have erupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where he was present for biometric verification in two cases.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were booked over vandalism in protests after the arrest of PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, said sources.

According to sources, the cases were registered in police station Ramna, Tarnol and Aabpara against PTI chairman Imran Khan and other leaders including Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Amir Mughal.