PTI’s Raoof Hasan sent to jail on judicial remand

A local court in the federal capital sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Raoof Hasan and other suspects to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the anti-state propaganda case, ARY News reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had presented Hasan before District and Sessions Judge Shafiq Bhatti upon completion of his physical remand.

During the hearing, the court rejected the agency’s request for a further five-day physical remand.

On July 22, Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in the federal capital.

The arrest was made at the party secretariat in sector G-8.

According to Islamabad police, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence.

The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with PTI.

During the raid, the Islamabad police seized computers and records from the PTI central office, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.