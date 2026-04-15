PTI’s Salman Akram Raja Rejects Aleema Khan’s Allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has rejected all allegations leveled against him by Aleema Khan, the sister of party founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Expressing frustration over the criticism regarding his party role, Raja stated, “I damn all such positions,” emphasizing that he is not driven by titles.

He dismissed the accusation that he was facilitating the government as entirely false. Furthermore, he defended the cancellation of the April 9 rally, stating it was the party founder’s own correct decision.

The Secretary General remarked that Aleema Khan’s comments were misplaced, suggesting she has a limited understanding of political strategy. He emphasized that organizing the party effectively is currently the “need of the hour.”

Addressing the risks of mass protests, Raja noted that “ramping up” a city with 10,000 to 20,000 people would yield nothing but casualties.

He clarified that he never sought his current position and had previously tendered his resignation. He revealed that, on the instructions of Imran Khan, the founder’s three sisters visited his office to ask him to withdraw that resignation.

Raja shared that he has sent a message to Aleema Khan explaining that the position was “forced” upon him and that he has no desire to retain it. He expressed his intention to have his resignation presented to the PTI founder during their next meeting.

Looking forward, Raja stated that the party is refining its political strategy. He also stressed the importance of bringing allies like Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Mahmood Khan Achakzai back into the fold.