PTI’s Sanam Javed barred from contesting elections

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Appellate Tribunal has dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed’s appeal against the rejection of her nomination papers, ARY News reported.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Tariq Nadeem, declared Sanam ineligible by upholding the objections of the RO on his nomination papers to contest the election from two National Assembly seats and one provincial assembly seat — NA-120, NA-119 and PP-150.

Also, the tribunal dismissed the appeal of Hammad Azhar against the rejection of her papers.

Sanam Javed had filed a plea against the rejection of her nomination papers in National Assembly constituencies NA-119 and NA-120, and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-150.

It may be recalled that Sanam Javed filed her papers from jail to contest the election against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.