PTI’s Sanam Javed, Yasmin Rashid to contest Senate elections

LAHORE: Following minor changes, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided to field incarcerated party activist Sanam Javed and former provincial minister Yasmin Rashid for the upcoming senate election, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sanam Javed will contest the election on women’s seat whereas Dr Yasmin Rashid will contest the senate election on the technocrat seat.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, the PTI leader said that Hamid Khan and Zulfi Bukhari will be candidates for the general seats of Punjab, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and Colonel (retd) Ijaz Minhas were nominated as covering candidates.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECP issued a schedule for elections on 48 vacant seats of the Senate.

According to the schedule, polling will be held on the second of next month from 9 am to 4 pm. The candidates can file their nomination papers with the returning officers from tomorrow till Saturday.

Whereas the 19th of this month has been fixed for the scrutiny of nomination papers. A revised list of the candidates will be issued on the 26th of this month whilst the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by the 27th of this month.

In the federal capital, members of the National Assembly will elect members of the Senate against one general seat and one seat for technocrats including Ulema.