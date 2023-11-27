PTI’s Shahzad Akbar claims he survived ‘acid attack’ in UK

LONDON: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s accountability chief, Mirza Shahzad Akbar claimed that he came under an ‘acid attack’ by an unidentified assailant at his residence in the United Kingdom (UK), ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former special assistant revealed that the incident took place outside the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader’s residence in England, where he currently resides in self-exile.

“Last evening, I was attacked at my address in England (where I am living in exile with my family) by [unknown assailant] who threw acidic liquid at me,” Shahzad Akbar claimed.

🚨Last evening I was attacked at my address in England (where I am living in exile with my family) by unknown assailant/s who threw acidic liquid at me. Thankfully my wife and children are safe, however I got some injuries but nothing life-threatening. Police and emergency… — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) November 27, 2023

Akbar expressed gratitude that his wife and children remained unharmed. However, he said, he received some injuries but “nothing life-threatening”.

Emergency services and law enforcement officials responded promptly to the scene, and Akbar was rushed to the hospital, where he received medical attention. “I will not be intimidated nor bow down to those who are doing this,” he added.

Speaking to a private news channel, Shahzad Akbar explained that a delivery person wearing a helmet arrived at his door, claiming to have a package.

However, upon opening the door, he was met with an acid attack from the assailant, resulting in injuries to one side of his face and body. “My wife and children remained unharmed, only I got some injuries,” he added.

According to the PTI leader, the former aide is currently living in a small village outside of London where he shifted about 1.5 months ago. He said that his new address had been leaked.