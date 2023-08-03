PTI’s Shehryar Afridi rearrested from outside Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi was rearrested from outside Adiala jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, Punjab police rearrested the PTI leader Shehryar Afridi and his brother Farrukh Jamal Afridi soon after their release from Adiala jail Rawalpindi.

The PTI leader’s counsel Chaudhry Ishtiaq said that they were released after their protective bail was granted but Punjab police arrested them and he was not allowed to talk to Shehryar Afridi.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Shehryar Afridi to jail on five-day physical remand. The PTI leader was produced before the court in the GHQ attack case.

It is important to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi was arrested by capital police in connection to the May 9 violence. Police said that the former federal minister was taken into custody from Islamabad’s Sector F-8 under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO).

Shehryar Afridi’s apprehension comes amid the ongoing crackdown on the party’s leadership, activists, and supporters

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.