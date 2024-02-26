28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, February 26, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

PTI’s Sheikh Waqas Akram gets transit bail from PHC

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed MNA Sheikh Waqas Akram on Monday granted transit bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC) in two cases.

The court directed Sheikh Waqas to submit a surety bond and directed him to approach respective court within 20 days.

Waqas Akram, backed by PTI, won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-109, Jhang II by securing 176,586 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Candidate, who bagged 61,787 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 52.00 percent.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.