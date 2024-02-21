PTI’s Shibli Faraz gets protective bail from PHC

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shibli Faraz on Wednesday granted bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, PHC judges Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice SM Ateeq Shah heard the bail plea filed by Shibli Faraz.

The court barred authorities from arresting the PTI leader Shibli Faraz and ordered him to appear before the court on February 26.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for Chief Minister Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal granted bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Mian Aslam is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for the Chief Minister Punjab slot, announced by Gohar Ali Khan after the approval of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Read more: PTI founder, Shah Mehmood get bail in May 9 case

In a separate development, a session court in Islamabad suspended the arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed.

As per details, the proceedings to declare the PTI leader absconder were stopped and the arrest warrant was suspended by a session court in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also granted bail in May 9 violence case.

The prosecution urged the court for some time however the ATC rejected the request and granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in 12 cases and Shah Mehmood in 13 cases.