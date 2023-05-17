PTI’s Shireen Mazari arrested again in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police has arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Shireen Mazari again from her residence in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

In a tweet Shireen Mazari’s daughter, Iman Mazari said that police have taken her mother again. Before her arrest, heavy number of police came outside to arrest PTI leader Shireen Mazari despite court orders against arrest.

Earlier, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari from outside of Adiala jail moments after her release.

In a tweet Shireen Mazari’s daughter Imaan Mazari said that she was waiting for her mother outside Adiala jail but soon after her release she was arrested again by the Islamabad police.

Read more: SHIREEN MAZARI ARRESTED FROM OUTSIDE ADIALA JAIL AFTER HER RELEASE

The PTI leader was Shireen Mazari released from central Jail Adiala. The Islamabad High Court had declared the detention of PTI leader Shirin Mazari under the MPO-3, unlawful.

A bench of the high court comprised of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb declared the district magistrate’s detention order under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) as void and ordered immediate release of former federal minister Shirin Mazari.

Iman Mazari, Shireen Mazari’s daughter, had challenged the arrest in the high court, as Zainab Janjua Advocate represented the petitioner in court