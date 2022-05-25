Rana Sanaullah is a coward, cannot face people: Usman Dar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar on Wednesday heavily criticised Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah after seeing containers on Attock bridge on his way to Islamabad as a part of party’s ‘Azaadi March’.

Usman Dar, speaking exclusively with ARY News in Attock, said that Rana Sanaullah is a coward, a mouse who is hiding in his home while people are out on streets against the “imported government”.

He said the hurdles and the government both will get swept away by the people.

Usman Dar added the PTI’s march toward the capital is peaceful. He added their recent public meetings, which were attended by millions, happened peacefully.

Usman Dar said no anarchy took place nor any arrests were made by the PTI-led government when the parties – now in the ruling coalition – staged three long marches and two sit-ins when they were in opposition.

Usman Dar said Punjab has turned into a battlefield and is entirely under lockdown.

He said future generations will be taught about PTI’s Long March against the government. He added they are not scared of anything which the government throws at them.

The PTI leader said they will reach Islamabad at any cost under the leadership of the party’s chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

