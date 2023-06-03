PTI’s Yasmin Rashid discharged from Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ATC Lahore acquitted the former Punjab minister in the Jinnah House attack case and ordered the immediate release of the former Punjab health minister.

Yasmin was presented before single-bench of Lahore ATC – headed by Judge Abher Gul Khan. During the hearing, the police requested the court to extend physical remand of the PTI leader.

However, the court dismissed the police’s plea of extension in physical remand and discharged Yasmin Rashid in the case.

In the written order, the court stated: “perusal of record reveals that neither Dr Yasmin Rashid is nominated in the FIR nor involved through supplementary statement and she was summoned in the case on the disclosure of a co-accused which has no evidentiary value in the eye of the court.”

It added that no “incriminating material” was found against Rashid and ordered her release.

PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Read More: Yasmin Rashid seeks bail in Jinnah House attack case

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had sent the PTI leader to jail on 14-day judicial remand. She was booked in a case under various sections, including terrorism.