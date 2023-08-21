PTI’s Zartaj Gul booked in corruption case

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former state minister Zartaj Gul booked over ‘corruption’ charges, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team conducted a raid at Zartaj Guls’ residence to arrest her but she was not at home.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) stated that was summoned several times in corruption cases but the PTI leader did not appear before the ACE.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab has again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former state minister Zartaj Gul over ‘corruption’ charges.

As per details, Zartaj Gul was also summoned on April 10, but she did not show up before the anti-corruption team and now ACE Punjab has again summoned her on April 19 at 10 in the morning.

Upon no show the Punjab anti-corruption team has again summoned her tomorrow, May 11 at 10 in the morning.

She is accused of giving contracts for various developmental projects to her ‘frontmen’ at a lower rate by taking ‘bribes’.

Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take a ten percent commission for providing funds for development schemes in her constituency, the notice claimed.

The couple is also accused of revising the development schemes that cost heavy losses to the national kitty, the Punjab ACE said.