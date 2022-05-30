PTV anchor who visited Israel fired from job: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that an anchor of Pakistan Television (PTV), who was part of the delegation that visited Israel, has been terminated and taken off-air, ARY News reported on Monday.

In an important policy statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb pointed out that the Foreign Office has made it clear that no delegation from Pakistan has visited Israel, adding that the anchor went on the tour in personal capacity.

The Information Minister said that there was no change in the country’s policy on Palestine. “The state’s position on the Palestine issue is clear and there will be no policy in contradiction with the people’s wishes and aspirations,” she added.

Marriyum further said that Pakistan was committed to the traditional and principled position on the Palestine and Israel issue. “The world considers a two-state solution as the guarantor of lasting peace in the region,” she said, adding that the solution to Palestine and Kashmir issues is the responsibility of the international community.

“Lasting peace will remain a dream till a just solution to both the issues. We will continue to support the struggle of Palestinians and Kashmiris for their self-determination,” Marriyum said.

The federal minister also warned elements from taking any negative steps for cheap political fame by sacrificing the country’s national interest.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel. “The reported visit in question was organized by a foreign Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) which is not based in Pakistan,” the FO said.

According to the statement, Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. “There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is a complete national consensus,” it added. The statement further said that Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

Comments