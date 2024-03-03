PTV cuts Omar Ayub Khan’s live speech in NA

ISLAMABAD: As soon as the speech of Omar Ayub Khan, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council in the National Assembly (NA), began, PTV, the state TV abruptly stopped live broadcasting.

After the address of the PM-elect Shahbaz Sharif in the National Assembly session, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq invited Omar Ayub to speak. However, the state TV stopped broadcasting as soon as he started speaking. During his speech, slogans of “thief” were also raised in the assembly.

The deputy speaker of the NA took notice of the matter and directed PTV to revive live broadcast of Ayub’s speech.

Omar Ayub expressed gratitude to Allah for allowing him to contest the election for the prime minister’s office. He described the people present in the assembly as having faces as if they were attending a funeral.

He stated that those who have a mandate are the ones involved in theft. PTI organized peaceful protests against Form 47, and around 80 workers were arrested in Lahore. He promised to reveal the facts.

Omar Ayub said that our women and children were harassed, shots were fired at us, but we stood firm. The PTI leader demanded an independent inquiry into the events of May 9, asking who is responsible for the sacrifice of the youth.

He emphasized that Bushra Bibi is not a weakness of PTI but she is its strength.