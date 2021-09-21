PTV incurs huge loss with NZ, England stranding series: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday the state television has incurred hefty losses after English and New Zealand cricket teams deserted their contracts to play series in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

We will consult legal experts on how can we proceed against both the cricket boards for snubbing cricket series after contracts, Fawad Chaudhry said today. This has cost Pakistan Television (PTV) losses to the tune of hundreds of millions according to him.

نیوزی لینڈ اور انگلینڈ کےدوروں کی منسوخی سے PTV کو کروڑوں روپے کا نقصان ہوا دونوں بورڈز کے خلاف قانونی کاروائ کیلئے وکلاء سےمشورہ کریںنگے، پاکستان کیخلاف ایک مخصوص بین القوامی لابی مصروف عمل ہے لیکن ہمیں جھکانے کی خواہش رکھنےوالے کبھی کامیاب نہیں ہوں گے یہ غلط فہمی جلد دور کر لیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 21, 2021

An international lobby is working towards sinister propaganda against Pakistan but they will never succeed, the information minister said in a tweet earlier today.

They should soon get over this misunderstanding, he said.

England bailing on us was anticipated after NZ, says Sheikh Rasheed

Earlier today, federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said it was expected from England to bail on us after what New Zealand did.

We saw it coming after the fiasco with the New Zealand government, said Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad while talking to ARY News earlier today.

“There’s no point living in a fool’s paradise.”

If they think they can be happy by hurting us, they can try all they want, the interior minister said. “We are a lively nation.”