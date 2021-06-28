PTV pioneer Begum Khursheed Shahid dies at 95

PTV pioneer and radio moderator Begum Khursheed Shahid died at the age of 95 years on Sunday.

The news was confirmed by Salman Shahid, the son of the late Begum Khursheed, who shared that she was put on the ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest. She had been in the hospital for some time.

According to reports, Begum Khursheed’s funeral prayers were held on Sunday in Defense Phase 2.

Begum Khursheed’s career started off in Delhi from the All India Radio where got trained under incredible radio artists of the time.

After partition, she relocated to Pakistan and became a significant part of Lahore’s performance arts scene. She joined Pakistan Television Corporation in 1964 and worked in some of the best TV plays in the next two decades.

Begum Khursheed was awarded the Pride of Performance and retreated from TV during the 90s.