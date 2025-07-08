PUBG mobile 3.9 update brings Transformers mode, now available for download

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update is now live and available to download on the Google Play Store and App Store, bringing exciting new features and a special Transformers-themed mode.

The update marks the start of a two-month-long collaboration between PUBG and the iconic Transformers franchise, running from 8 July to 2 September.

One of the biggest highlights of the PUBG 3.9 update is the addition of a new themed map inspired by Transformers, featuring custom vehicles and weapons.

Players can now explore the battleground using Optimus Prime’s red truck or Megatron’s purple tank, both designed to match the original characters from the popular series. Signature weapons such as Prime’s axe and Megatron’s cannon are also part of the action.

Alongside the Transformers content, the PUBG 3.9 update introduces the ASM Abakan rifle, which uses 5.56mm bullets and offers single, burst, and auto firing options in Classic Mode.

Weapon improvements have also been made, with better reloading times, increased stability while firing, and the introduction of a new sniper rifle barrel extender that boosts base damage.

Players will notice smoother vehicle drifting in the PUBG 3.9 update, allowing easier movement on motorcycles and cars.

New combat vehicles such as the Mega Truck and Electromagnetic Tank can now be driven and repaired during matches, offering new gameplay strategies.

The latest PUBG update also features a WOW-themed Summer Showdown map and new content in Metro Royale, including Zombie Uprising 2.0.

A new Ranked Arena Mode has been added for competitive play, and a Social Hub interface is now live for easier in-game communication.

Overall, the PUBG 3.9 update delivers a fresh mix of content, action, and themed excitement, making it one of the most feature-rich updates yet.

Fans of PUBG and Transformers alike can now dive in and enjoy the crossover experience.