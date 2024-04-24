PUBG announces major update about Original Erangel Map

PUBG has announced the return of the nostalgic classic Erangel map for a limited period to take players back in time.

The development team will make the 2017 classic Erangel map available from May 14 to May 28 on PC and from May 23 to June 6 on gaming consoles.

“Erangel Classic is finally making its triumphant return to the battlegrounds! We hope this offers the chance not only to revisit the iconic world but also to recall the cherished moments shared with friends and comrades in days gone by,” a post by PUBG read.

During the announced timeframe, the classic Erangel will replace the modern Erangel in normal matches.

The map will include gloomy weather, the prematch island with a downed plane, classic UI, and the tommy gun in care packages.

According to PUBG, players will see the familiar sight of a vintage world map and minimap, the match start timer, and the tacky font and graphics upon entering Erangel Classic.

It is pertinent to mention that Fortnite also had an OG Season last year that proved to be massively popular.

The event took players back to the original island of Fortnite and led to record concurrent player counts at the time.

Meanwhile, PUBG is set to see the addition of destructible environments in the future with anticipations of a transition to Unreal Engine 5.