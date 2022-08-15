PUBG: Battlegrounds getting 80,000 new players every day

Cellphone survival game PUBG: Battlegrounds is getting 80,000 new players every day since it became free-to-play.

PUBG: Battlegrounds‘ developer Krafton, in their financial report, stated their net profit saw 37 per cent boost in the second quarter of this year as compared with the same of last year, even when the operating profit and revenue were down by 6.9 and 7.8 per cent.

“PUBG: Battleground, which is available on PC and consoles, recently celebrated its fifth anniversary,” the company stated. “The game, which transitioned to a free-to-play business model in January 2022, has seen a steady inflow of more than 80,000 new users per day.

“Accordingly, average revenue per user (ARPU) across all platforms increased more than 20 per cent [quarter on quarter]. International markets (outside South Korea) drove 94 per cent of the game’s revenue during Q2 2022.”

Rush your enemies with the new MP9 SMG, perfect for those close quarters encounters and make your own cover by deploying the new Folded Shield wherever you go! pic.twitter.com/yvlGuS0Bsc — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) August 12, 2022

The company added that they developed anti-cheating programs to ensure the playing field is fair for all players.

Krafton said the total play time and play frequency of the game increased in the second quarter too.

The company had recently announced that it is developing a new game based on Korean fantasy book The Bird That Drinks Tears.

