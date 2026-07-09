PUBG Console adding 120 FPS frame rate and resolution priority modes

A substantial performance upgrade is making its way to PUBG: Battlegrounds on consoles this July. The tactical battle royale is set to receive two highly requested visual modes – Frame Rate Priority and Resolution Priority – with Krafton’s latest development roadmap outlining the update.

So, whether you want fluid 120 FPS tracking or crisp, high-fidelity 4K rendering, this update closes the gap between the console and PC versions of the game.

Let’s look at the two new graphics modes in detail and what you can expect on each PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S.

Frame Rate Priority vs. Resolution Priority: What’s the Difference?

This July, PUBG players will be able to manually select which mode best fits their needs in the in-game graphics settings menu.

Frame Rate Priority: This mode prioritizes the fastest movement speed and reduced input latency for those competitive gamers who need to react to enemy threats quickly.

This will offer smooth gameplay at 120 FPS on current-generation hardware.

Resolution Priority (Default): As its name suggests, this mode prioritizes image stability and resolution, resulting in a sharper look. This option is limited to 60 FPS but provides crisp visual fidelity ideal for spotting targets from afar.

PUBG Graphics Modes: Console Performance Breakdown

Performance will be dynamically balanced based on the console in question.

Both the PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X will have cutting-edge performance, supporting resolutions up to 2160p (4K) and crystal-clear 1800p at high frame rates.

Frame Rate Priority Mode:PS5 Pro: 1800p at 120 FPSXbox Series X: 1440p at 120 FPSPS5: 1440p at 120 FPS Xbox Series S: 1080p at 120 FPS Resolution Priority Mode (Default): PS5 Pro: 2160p at 60 FPS Xbox Series X: 2160p at 60 FPS PS5: 1800p at 60 FPS Xbox Series S: 1440p at 60 FPS To sum up, PS5 Pro is the only console that offers 4K, and all four consoles will support 120 FPS mode at varying resolutions depending on the console model.

UI Optimizations: Quicker Matchmaking In addition to the in-match graphics, the July patch will aim to streamline your lobby experience by optimizing the main menu screens.

Krafton believes that console players interact with multiple menus when trying to queue up for a match and plans to focus on frequent menus to decrease lobby loading times.

These technical backend changes should eliminate menu- navigation latency, allowing you to quickly get into a game. The PUBG graphics and UI optimization update is coming to all console platforms this month.