‘PUBG’ creator Brendan Greene forming independent studio

Brendan Greene, creator of the hugely successful PUBG: Battlegrounds is all set to go independent after leaving Krafton, reported Engadget.

According to reports, Greene’s PlayerUnknown Productions studio has separated from the PUBG (previously PlayerUnknown’s Battleground) owner Krafton, however, Krafton will retain a minority stake in the company.

“I’m so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and Krafton for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years,” Greene said in an official statement.

He added: “Today, I’m excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I’ve envisaged for years. Again, I’m thankful for everyone at Krafton for supporting my plans, and I’ll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date.”

A press release further shared that PlayerUnknown Productions will be focused on “exploring the systems needed to enable massive scale within open-world games.” The studio’s website currently only lists Prologue, which Greene teased back in 2019, which is also when he moved from Seoul to Amsterdam to lead the PUBG Special Projects division.

Greene is widely regarded as the father of the battle royale genre in gaming that has dominated the gaming world for the better part of the last few years. He is also credited with developing the battle royale mods for ARMA 2 and H1Z1.