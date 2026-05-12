PUBG Mobile Apologizes and Removes Controversial "Hand of the Almighty" Item

PUBG Mobile has issued a public apology and removed a recently added in-game item, the “Hand of the Almighty” card, following backlash from Muslim players who felt the name was disrespectful to Islamic beliefs.

The item, introduced in the v4.4 Hero’s Crown update, was criticized for referencing “Al-Jabbar,” one of the 99 names of Allah in Islam.

The controversy sparked widespread criticism on social media, with players demanding the item’s removal.

PUBG Mobile responded promptly, stating, “We value and respect all religions and strive to create a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. We will continue to listen to our players as we further review our content and strengthen our content vetting processes”.

This incident marks another instance of PUBG Mobile facing religious sensitivity issues.

In 2020, the game removed its Mysterious Jungle mode after players objected to idol-worship animations, and in 2024, it apologized for using Islamic calligraphy in a promotional video without proper cultural sensitivity.

PUBG Mobile’s swift response and apology have been met with appreciation from the community, demonstrating the importance of respecting diverse cultural and religious beliefs in gaming.