PUBG Mobile drops official Naruto Shippuden Anime trailer ahead of version 4.5 update

Fans of PUBG Mobile can finally rejoice. Just prior to the July 9, 2026 launch of Version 4.5, PUBG Mobile has officially unleashed the Naruto Shippuden anime trailer for its largest collaborative event to date. Unlike any previous partnerships, this trailer was produced by the original Naruto anime team, giving it that authentic shinobi vibe.

PUBG Mobile x Naruto Shippuden Collab Features

The crossover will be implemented globally on July 9, 2026 and is considered to be the biggest and most ambitious collaboration in PUBG Mobile’s history.

Here’s a preview of what players can expect to see:

New Characters & Outfits

Get your hands on exclusive skins for Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Kakashi Hatake, Hinata, Gaara, Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Madara Uchiha!

Iconic Jutsu Integrated Into Gameplay

Master legendary ninja techniques like the Rasengan, Chidori, Shadow Clone, and Flying Raijin. The new Chakra system will be your resource for utilizing these powerful abilities!

Anime-Inspired Map Locations

Venture through new, anime-themed locations including the Hidden Leaf Village, the Hokage Rock, and the Final Valley.

Novel Gameplay Mechanics

Ninja Run: Experience enhanced speed, higher jumps, and the ability to run on water!

Substitution Jutsu and teleportation capabilities have been added.

Prepare for a special boss battle against The Nine-Tails!

What Makes This Trailer So Special?

This isn’t your typical game cinematic! The trailer was developed under the direct supervision of the Naruto Anime Production Committee. This marks the first occasion that PUBG Mobile has received an original animated trailer directly from the anime’s creators, seamlessly blending the iconic Shippuden art style with the intense battle royale action of PUBG Mobile.

Version 4.5 Update Release Details

The Naruto Shippuden event will be the highlight of the Version 4.5 update and will be available on July 9, 2026. Beta testing is ongoing through June, with a worldwide release scheduled for mid-July.

Later in the month, a collaboration with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive in PUBG Mobile, along with new Ferrari vehicle skins.

Common Player Inquiries:

When does the PUBG Mobile Naruto collab launch? July 9, 2026, with the release of Version 4.5.

Who are the available characters in the PUBG Mobile x Naruto collaboration? Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Hinata, Gaara, Jiraiya, Tsunade, Madara, and many others are included!

Can I use the Rasengan in PUBG Mobile? Yes! The Rasengan, Chidori, and other ninja techniques are all part of the new gameplay mechanics.