PUBG Mobile Macau invitational 2026 descends on Studio City with $428,000 at stake

The PUBG Mobile Macau Invitational 2026 (PMMI 2026) will be hosted in the iconic Studio City Macau from June 29 to July 5, 2026, featuring an impressive lineup of 25 of the world’s most elite squads. These teams will go head-to-head in pursuit of an astounding prize pool totaling $428,000 USD.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the PMMI 2026:

Tournament Dates & Venue Dates:

Group Stage: June 29 – July 1, 2026 Grand Finals: July 3 – July 5, 2026 Location: Studio City Macau, offline LAN event.

Teams: 25 Squads From Across the Globe

There will be a total of 25 top-tier PUBG Mobile squads competing at PMMI 2026. 24 Teams Compete in the Group Stage: Top 2nd-7th placed teams from PEL 2026 Annual Points after the PEL Spring split. 18 invited international teams, including powerhouse organizations such as Weibo, LGD, Dplus, DRX, Alpha7, and Aurora. 1 Team Auto-Qualifies to the Grand Finals: All Gamers, the triumphant winners of the PEL 2026 Spring split, have already secured their spot.

Format: Group Stage + Grand Finals Smash Rule

The tournament will consist of a Group Stage and a Grand Finals, both with specific and exciting format rules.

Group Stage | June 29 – July 1: – 24 participating teams divided into 3 groups of 8 teams each. – A total of 18 matches will be played, with 12 matches dedicated to each group. – The top 15 teams from the Group Stage will advance to the Grand Finals. The bottom 9 teams will be eliminated. Grand Finals | July 3 – July 5: – 16 teams will compete (15 from Group Stage + All Gamers). – A maximum of 21 matches will be played. – Match Schedule: Day 1: 6 matches, Day 2: 6 matches, Day 3: up to 9 matches. – Day 3 Smash Rule: – After the 12th match of the Grand Finals concludes, a “Match Point” threshold will be set. – The Match Point threshold is calculated as follows: #1 team’s current score + 5 points. – Teams reaching or exceeding the Match Point threshold are declared “Match Point Eligible”. – The first team to achieve a Chicken Dinner (WWCD) while being “Match Point Eligible” will be crowned the champions of the PMMI 2026.

In the event that no team achieves a WWCD by the 21st match, the team with the highest overall points total will be declared the winner. – Example: If the leading team has 115 points after the 12th match, the Match Point threshold will be 120 points.

Any team that reaches or surpasses 120 points becomes Match Point Eligible and must win a Chicken Dinner to win the tournament.

Maps & Rotation

The map rotation for the PMMI 2026 is designed to provide variety and strategic depth. – Rotation Pattern: REEEMM – Maps per round of matches will be as follows: Rondo, Erangel, Erangel, Erangel, Miramar, Miramar. – Day 3 will introduce Rondo and Miramar in addition to Erangel. – Map Distribution: Erangel: 48% of matches, Miramar: 33% of matches, Rondo: 19% of matches.

Prize Pool

Total prize pool for the PMMI 2026 is $428,000 USD (approximately 3,000,000 CNY).