PUBG Mobile permanently bans more than 400,000 accounts: Report

Kashan Bhatti
By Kashan Bhatti
The updated security version of the PUBG Mobile Ban Pan 2.0 system – developed to analyze data from player matches to identify suspicious activity – permanently suspended PUBGM accounts for using cheats in the game.

According to the PUBGM weekly reports, a total of 412,753 accounts have been banned for cheating during week 36 of 2023.

One of the most played games around the world – PUBGM – is widely popular among gamers, which includes the segment of players who use cheats and dent the integrity of the game.

To make the game more enjoyable and freer from these hackers, the PUBG Mobile developers equip the game with a strong anti-cheat system that bans the players instantly after detecting malpractice, cheats, or foul plays.

As per the official weekly report, a total of 17 percent of the cheaters were banned for using aim-bot to eliminate opponents, eight percent for using wall-hack – to see the enemy’s location through the wall, seven percent for using speed hack – to have an upper hand on their enemies, while about eight percent of the players received a ban for using a modification of area damage – eliminate the enemies by increasing the bullet damage.

Meanwhile, a staggering 60 percent of the hackers were banned for using third-party plugins that allowed them to modify their characters.

The players have the option to report the suspected player to the Ban Pan system, after which the human investigator team of the Ban Pan system manually reviews the gameplay of the reported player.

If a player is found to be hacking or cheating, they will get an immediate ban from PUBGM.

