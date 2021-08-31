PUBG Mobile will mark the return of Vikendi map

PUBG Mobile 1.6 will see the return of the popular Vikendi map and other modes, according to TechCrunch.

It was removed by developers in the 1.3 version of the action-survival mobile game.

The Infection mode, which was popular among fans, is also being brought back along with Survive Till Dawn and Payload 2.0.

A new mode named Flora Menace has been included which has Cell-Matrix, Rejuvenation Barrier along Dynahex Supplies features.

Highlight Moments will be making its debut. The players can avail it to record their players view it later. It will be available in Settings.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 will provide realistic graphics, improved damage colour along with updated crosshair colours, new punch animation and hit effect optimization.

The updated version will also have a new Quad Bike along with improved anti-aliasing graphics and better controls.