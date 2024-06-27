PUBG Mobile World Cup: Group draw results revealed 

PUBG Mobile Esports revealed the 24 teams that will be making their way to the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC), which will be hosted at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Part of the “PUBG MOBILE World Cup Group Draw,” this stage of the tournament saw 24 teams split into different randomly assigned groups: Group Red, Green, and Yellow, where they’ll compete to secure their spot in the international event in Riyadh.

Teams were split into five pools based on their placements in regional PUBG MOBILE Super League (PMSL) events, including the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL), PUBG MOBILE Pro Series (PMPS), PUBG MOBILE Rivals Cup (PMRC), the PUBG MOBILE Japan League (PMJL), and an invitation extended to Vampire Esports based on their performance in last year’s mid-season tournament.

With the 24 teams assigned, the Group Stage begins, with the top 12 teams from the Group Stage qualifying for the Main Tournament, and the bottom 12 getting a second chance as they compete against each other and four other teams at the Survival Stage (these four teams ranked in fifth place during regional PMSL tournaments).

Group Red:

Brute Force (Russia)

Tianba (China)

4Merical Vibes

REJECT (Japan)

Dplus (South Korea)

D’Xavier (Vietnam)

Besiktas Black (Turkey)

Yoodoo Alliance (Malaysia)

Group Green:

Team Liquid (Brazil)

Team Harame Bro (Philippines)

Vampire Esports (Thailand)

TJB Esports (China)

Falcons Force

Madbulls

IHC Esports

Talon Esports (Indonesia)

Group Yellow: