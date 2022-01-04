PUBG: New map, freebies and more in 2022

PUBG fans should get excited, as the outlet is all set to drop some major treats in 2022, including a new map, some anticipated updates, and free goodies for avid users of the battle royale game.

First things first, Krafton revealed in its New Year message that New State will get an all-new map this year. The publisher also dropped a few glimpses of the new map ahead of its official debut to hype eager fans.

A safe and happy new year to you and your squad! What are you looking forward to in the new year? pic.twitter.com/BK9BOiKAjT — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) January 1, 2022

Krafton has teased gamers with three pictures of the new map that will be officially released sometime in the middle of this year. The map will have a mix of hills and plains as well as modern buildings and a central city tower.

Apart from a fresh map, New State is confirmed to get its first batch of major updates in the first two months of 2022, as announced by the company that “making updates and improvements” for the users will be the top priority this year.

Krafton mentioned in its statement that they want to assure the best service and gaming experience for all users “regardless of location or device”. New Tactics. New Tools.#PUBG #BATTLEGROUNDS #TacticalGears #ComingSoon #Jan2022 pic.twitter.com/y2YgWfLWh8 — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) January 2, 2022 “We will strive to actively seek to open and transparent communication with all our survivors and listen to the community to build better Battlegrounds together”, Krafton said. Free-to-play isn’t the only thing coming this update, we’ve got new tactical gear to change up your squad play! Coming 01/12/22! pic.twitter.com/YIHWHXnT3n — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) January 4, 2022 Currently, Krafton is offering six chicken medals and three royale chest crate tickets to players, as a part of their new year’s celebration, and can be availed till January 10 with a coupon code ‘HAPPYNEWSTATE’. PUBG: New State was launched globally on November 11 last year as the latest battle royale.

