PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a public holiday across the province on June 17, 2026, on the occasion of 1st Muharram 1448 AH.

The first day of Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is also observed as the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA), the second Caliph of Islam.

According to a notification issued by the Administration Department, the holiday will be observed in line with the decision of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee regarding the sighting of the Muharram moon and the commencement of the new Islamic year.

Under the notification, government offices and other public institutions across the province will remain closed on 1st Muharram.

Muharram commencement date announced in Pakistan

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced that the Muharram moon was not sighted on Monday. As a result, 1st Muharram 1448 AH will fall on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The central committee meeting for moon sighting was held at Iqbal Hall, Badshahi Mosque, Lahore, while provincial and zonal committee meetings were conducted simultaneously in various cities across the country.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the committee received no credible testimonies confirming the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday. Consequently, he announced that the new Islamic year will begin on Wednesday, June 17.

The 10th Muharram 1448 AH (Ashura) will fall on Friday, June 26.