Public holiday announced on Tuesday

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has declared a nationwide public holiday on September 23 to mark its 95th National Day, Arab media reported.

The Kingdom will celebrate the historic occasion with great national enthusiasm, commemorating the 1932 decree of its founder, King Abdulaziz, who united Nejd and Hejaz to establish the state of Saudi Arabia.

National Day was first observed in 1965 during the reign of King Faisal and was later declared a permanent public holiday through a royal decree issued by King Abdullah in 2005.

This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme “Our Pride is in Our Nature,” which underscores Saudi Arabia’s cultural traditions and natural heritage.

According to the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), the theme reflects core Saudi values, including hospitality, courage, dignity, generosity, and resilience.

Read more: Public Holidays announced in UAE for national day celebrations

The 95th National Day represents an opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved along the journey of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Kingdom has transitioned from planning to execution through major projects that have transformed the national economy and opened wide horizons for sustainable development.

Saudi Arabia has strengthened its presence in renewable energy, technology, tourism, culture and sports, becoming a global investment destination and an attractive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.